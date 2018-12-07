29th Annual Carols by Candlelight Benefit Concert

A spectacular family holiday concert, Carols by Candlelight, will take place Dec. 7 & 8 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Now in its 29th year, proceeds from this holiday country concert will go to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The concert, beginning at 8:00 p.m., will feature country music stars singing their hits and favorite holiday songs. Headliners include Hunter Hayes, who has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012, along with three BMI Awards. Billboard has also named Hayes the Leader of Country Music’s Youth Revolution.

Other headliners include Jamie O’Neal, as well as up-and-comers Anna Vaus and concert founder, Steve Vaus (2010 Grammy winner).

Following the on-stage performances, to close the evening, the audience and stars meet in the courtyard and sing Silent Night by Candlelight. In addition to the live entertainment, the benefit also features a live auction offering autographed guitars and other items, as well as silent auctions and raffle prizes, donated by sponsoring organizations. To learn ways to get involved, become a donor or help raise money for Rady Kids, visit: http://www.carolsbycandlelight.com/our-donors/.