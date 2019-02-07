29th Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

About: The San Diego Jewish Film Festival, presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (CJC), returns for its 29th anniversary February 7-17, 2019. The festival annually showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish-related films in multiple genres and aims to educate and illuminate the diverse Jewish experience through evocative, independent narrative and documentary films.

When: February 7-17, 2019

Where:

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center; February 6, 8 and 15, 2019

Edwards San Marcos; February 9-10, 2019

Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA); February 9-10, 2019

Joy F. Knapp Presentations, Reading Cinemas Town Square; February 7, 9-14, 16-17, 2019

Cost: $5 to $16; Festival passes, senior and student discounts and group rate discounts are available. Box Office: 858-362-1348

Tickets: https://www.sdcjc.org/sdjff/