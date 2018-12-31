2nd Annual New Year's Eve Hop Drop

New Year's Eve Hop Drop

Monday, December 31st, 6pm to 11pm

Our second annual New Year's Eve Hop Drop will be here before you know it! Ring in 2019 in AleSmith style with a celebration at the Tasting Room.

New Year's Eve Party Favors, DJ Music & Dancing on Two Floors

- East Coast New Year’s Eve Cheers at 9pm

- Choose your package!

Beers & Cheers $20

- Holiday Beer Flight (Gregariously Hopped IPA, Strawberry Tart Horny Devil, Apple Cinnamon Speedway Stout, Single Barrel Old Numbskull)

- Brutiful Day IPA Toast

VIP Celebration Dinner $65 (price goes up to $75 on 12/15)

- Create-Your-Own Beer Flight (options include Port Wee Heavy, Coconut Vanilla Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout, Barrel-Aged WaffleSmith, and Barrel-Aged CookieSmith, plus beers offered in "Beers & Cheers" package)

- Brutiful Day IPA Toast in Souvenir Glass

- Holiday Buffet

- Exclusive access to Mezzanine Level

- Ages 21 and up