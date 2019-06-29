2nd Annual Poway Library Pride Resource Fair

Join us on our spacious front patio to meet many of the local organizations and advocates offering service and support to San Diego’s large and diverse communities, as well as public speakers representing local community leaders and our own LGBTQIA youth. Light refreshments, live entertainment, an open mic session, an art exhibit in the Fireside Room, and an all-ages craft will be provided for attendees. Our partners include Trans Family Support Center, the North County LGBT Resource Center, PFLAG, Lambda Archive, San Diego Pride, San Diego LGBT Community Center, the Stonewall Citizens Patrol and Kaiser Medicare. All are welcome to attend and participate in these events. We hope to see you there!