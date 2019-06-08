The 2nd Annual San Diego Pin & Patch Con brings the world’s first wearable art convention to San Diego on June 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Montezuma Exhibit Hall at San Diego State University, 6075 Aztec Circle Dr, San Diego, CA 92182. San Diego Pin & Patch Con drew 1,500 attendees and featured more than 100 participating artists at its inaugural event in 2018, and expects to double attendance this year.

Pin & Patch Con is dedicated to creating awareness and appreciation for wearable art and related popular artforms by celebrating the historic and ongoing contributions of pins and patches to art culture. The organization aims to provide artists with a platform and unite them with other local makers.

The 2nd Annual San Diego Pin & Patch Con will feature pin trading, a pin scavenger hunt, hourly giveaways, a live screen printing demonstration and walk-through by VICIOUSKILL, and a Q&A panel featuring new and seasoned industry artists. The event will showcase renowned artists, including: Nerd Pins, Little Shop of Pins and Super Emo Friends as well as local artists B2 Kawaii Gift Shop, Ever Good Patches and more. The first 500 attendees will receive complimentary pins.

“The level of love and passion that goes into bringing the pin and patch community together is something we truly pride ourselves on,” said Pin & Patch Con Owner and Founder Arakel Kaloyan. “Seeing both our attendees and exhibitors having fun and enjoying pin and patch trading makes every second of our work worthwhile.”

Popeye the Sailor Man is named the official pin trading mascot of the 2nd Annual San Diego Pin & Patch Con. In celebration of Popeye & Friends’ 90th anniversary, the convention will showcase exclusive merchandise of Popeye, Olive Oyl, Swee’ Pea, Bluto, Wimpy and Jeep, including pins, apparel, and more.

The 2nd Annual San Diego Pin & Patch Con will kick off on June 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Montezuma Exhibit Hall at San Diego State University, 6075 Aztec Circle Dr, San Diego, CA 92182. For tickets, click here. For more information, visit pinandpatchcon.com