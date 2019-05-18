2nd Annual St. Jude Culinary Soirée

Executive Chef Brian Christman has prepared a custom menu for the second annual St. Jude Culinary Soirée from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse on 901 Bayfront Court in San Diego. The four-course dinner event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® supports its mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children®

Dining will take place outside the restaurant in the historic Lane Field, which boasts a breathtaking view of the San Diego Bay. The evening will include live music, specialty cocktails and wine, an auction, and the opportunity to hear from a local St. Jude patient family. Event sponsors and supporters include Spinal Elements, The Law Offices of Barbara B. Savaglio, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Rodney Strong Vineyards, among others.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to generous donors, events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Individual tickets are $200. To register, visit stjude.org/culinarysoireesd