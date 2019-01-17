2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach

to Google Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00

Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109

Industry Gladiators will be competing in contests of strength and agility in Moonshine Beach's 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament: DOWNTOWN EDITION benefiting the Big Josh Foundation.

The top two gladiators will take home $300 in prizes each. Cheer on your favorite bar and sip on $5 Deep Eddy Vodka and Red Bull Cocktails, $5 Cocktail Specials and $3 Miller Lite/Coors Light!

Doors Open at 8PM

Info
Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Food & Drink, Special Events
Pacific Beach
to Google Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach - 2019-01-17 20:00:00