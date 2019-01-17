2nd Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach
Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109
Industry Gladiators will be competing in contests of strength and agility in Moonshine Beach's 2nd Industry Jousting Tournament: DOWNTOWN EDITION benefiting the Big Josh Foundation.
The top two gladiators will take home $300 in prizes each. Cheer on your favorite bar and sip on $5 Deep Eddy Vodka and Red Bull Cocktails, $5 Cocktail Specials and $3 Miller Lite/Coors Light!
Doors Open at 8PM
Info
Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Food & Drink, Special Events
Pacific Beach