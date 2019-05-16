3 Year Anniversary Party at Moonshine Beach!

to Google Calendar - 3 Year Anniversary Party at Moonshine Beach! - 2019-05-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3 Year Anniversary Party at Moonshine Beach! - 2019-05-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3 Year Anniversary Party at Moonshine Beach! - 2019-05-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - 3 Year Anniversary Party at Moonshine Beach! - 2019-05-16 20:00:00

Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109

YOUNG, WILD AND THREE!

We can't believe it's been 3 YEARS of country music, line dancing and nonstop partying in Pacific Beach! Mark your calendars, get your boots ready and help us celebrate our 3-Year Anniversary on Thursday, May 16th!

Live Music with Brodie Stewart

followed by DJ Nicky Z

