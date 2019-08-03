Starting in 1989 the wonderful community of Clairemont began an annual event for the entire family called Clairemont Family Day! 30 years later the event has grown to be one of the most sought-after Family Fun events in San Diego County.

Join us Saturday, August 3, 2019

8:00 am-4:00 pm

Food, Entertainment & Fun for the Whole Family!

*Greatest Car Show on Turf

*Large Carnival Zone

*Pancake Breakfast

*Free Swim at the Clairemont Community Pool

*Free Pony Rides

*Scavenger Hunt with Prizes

*Local Vendors and Food

*Entertainment- Bands, Dancers, Musicians and more-

Showcasing Local Talent of Clairemont on the Community Stage

*Free Parking

*Civic Groups & Organizations

*Local Community Leaders & Representatives