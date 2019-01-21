30th Annual Multicultural Martin Luther King Jr Day Celeration

World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92101

Join us for the 30th annual multicultural

Martin luther king jr day celebration

Monday, january 21st, 2019

1pm / free / family event

Featuring

Tebe zalango

More artists tba

Native american ceremony

Danza azteca

West african drum & dance

Hip hop performance by junkyard dance crew and more!

Outdoor cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace

~Oneworld cafe~ vegetarian food

Info
View Map
Balboa Park
