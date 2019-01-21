30th Annual Multicultural Martin Luther King Jr Day Celeration
World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92101
Join us for the 30th annual multicultural
Martin luther king jr day celebration
Monday, january 21st, 2019
1pm / free / family event
Featuring
Tebe zalango
More artists tba
Native american ceremony
Danza azteca
West african drum & dance
Hip hop performance by junkyard dance crew and more!
Outdoor cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace
~Oneworld cafe~ vegetarian food
Balboa Park