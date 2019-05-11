31st Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s (SDAIHC) Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way. This year is SDAIHC’s 40th Anniversary, which shares a story of strength and resilience within the local Native American population that will also be recognized at the 2019 Balboa Park Pow Wow.

The Pow Wow is a traditional and cultural event that showcases the heritage of American Indians. For more than 30 years, the American Indian community throughout the San Diego area has celebrated their traditions by gathering at the Balboa Park Pow Wow. The cultural event features traditional drum groups and inter-Tribal dancing. Participants of all ages will be present from various American Indian Tribes, bands and communities proudly wearing beautiful regalia.

In recognition that we are all guests of San Diego’s “first people,” Kumeyaay singers will open the event both days with their traditional Birds Songs. Gourd Dancing will follow and then the Grand Entry, which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry, clothing and a variety of other crafts and goods. Food vendors will also be selling a variety of delectable items, including fry bread and Indian tacos. SDAIHC invites community members of all ages and backgrounds to attend this free, family-friendly event.

SDAIHC, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) community health organization, is welcoming assistance, comments and participation. Checks can be made payable to San Diego American Indian Health Center and can be mailed to: San Diego American Indian Health Center at 2630 First Ave., Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92103. Be sure to note “Pow Wow” on the check or envelope. All donations are tax deductible.

To learn more about volunteering, vendor information, donations or other general Balboa Park Pow Wow information, contact Paula Brim at (858) 442-5033 or paula.brim@att.net, or Lisa Mann at (619) 234-2150 or by email at lisa.mann@sdaihc.org.