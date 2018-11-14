333 Music at The Museum

Enjoy the sounds of Brasil In Trio from Rio de Janeiro touring in California bringing the beauty of Brazilian instrumental music to OMA. Their repertoire is popular within a genre called Choro Music, but expect some Brazilian classics such as Mas que nada and Girl from Ipanema. 333 Pacific chefs will be crafting Brazilian-American fusion, with classics such as feijoada and churrasco, with plays on Brazilian ingredients such as caipirinha, marinated ceviche, and acai cheesecake bites, paired with specialty wines. Limited premium seating is available.