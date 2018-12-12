333 Pacific Celebrates 10 Years at the Oceanside Museum of Art

Honoring a decade-long partnership and 333 Pacific’s 10-year anniversary, the Oceanside Museum of Art and 333 Pacific will come together for a special version of Music at the Museum. 333 Pacific’s Executive Chef Steven Zurkey will prepare a decadent meal and paired with selected local Fallbrook wines, and guests will sip on the night's signature Tito's vodka cocktail. Come in your gaudiest seasonal garb and see how well you can compete in OMA’s annual ugly holiday sweater contest. All contestants are entered into a free drawing for 333 Pacific gift certificate, bottle of wine, or guest passes to OMA.

For those looking for a lighter experience, 333 Pacific will also host a cocktail hour with refreshments prior to the concert, featuring gourmet appetizers and desserts as well as wine and cocktails. All guests will receive a commemorative anniversary glass.

A portion of proceeds from both the coursed dinner and the cocktail reception will benefit the museum.

COST: Dinner + Concert ($75 for members, $90 for visitors), Refreshments + Concert ($35 for members, $45 for visitors)