Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival

The Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club will be hosting its 35th Annual Oceanside Longboard Surf Contest and Beach Festival. This year’s event will be honoring Women in Surfing. Celebrating early pioneers of our sport and current day competitors. We will have a Women’s Invitational as part of our event that includes a $1000 purse.

The two-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competiton we will provide a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

Our beer garden has expanded to a 40’x30′ footprint. Our 2019 craft beer vendors include: Breakwater Brewing, Green Flash, Pizza Port, Bagby, Culver Brewing, Oceanside Brewing Co and Tap That as well as Red and White Wine provided by Grocery Outlet.

The California Surf Museum will have a special exhibit promoting Women in Surfing.

For the kids we have a special Moms with Groms booth providing FUN activities.

Saturday we are starting our evening with Polynesian Dancers from 4-5pm.

A delicious Luau dinner including pulled pork, sweet and sour chicken, pineapple rice, mandarin salad and dessert catered by Hunters Steakhouse available for only $15. Served from 5-6pm. Get your dinner tickets today: eventbrite.com/o/oceanside-surf-club-20091306515

