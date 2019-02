360° The Art of Surf & Skate Culture

Special guest panel, Virtual Reality, live music, art activities, and other highlights will make part of this all-ages community event. Join us in celebrating Encinitas’ surf, skate and art culture!

-Featured Panelists:

Grant Brittain

YESNIK

Other guests being announced soon.

-Live music

-Nostalgia Studio in collaboration with California Surf Museum

-Photography, Painting and Board Art

-Beer Garden & food