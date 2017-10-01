37th Annual International Exhibition
The San Diego Watercolor Society 2825 Dewy Rd, #105, San Diego, California 92106
The San Diego Watercolor Society presents the 37th International Exhibition featuring the very best of watermedia art from around the world. The exhibition was juried by award-winning artist Katherine Chang Liu. The exhibit runs October 1-31, 2017 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 6 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open every day during October from 10 am – 4 pm and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information.