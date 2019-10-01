39th Annual International Exhibition

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “39th International Exhibition,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist, Jeannie McGuire. The exhibit runs 10/1/2019 through 10/31/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open every day from 10 am – 4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.