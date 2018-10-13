39th Annual San Diego British Car Day

The 39th Annual British Car Day, a dazzling display of British cars and motorcycles, will take place SATURDAY, October 13, 2018, 9 AM to 3 PM at Spanish Landing Park East, 3900 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101, along San Diego Bay.

This colorful and fun event is FREE to the public as spectators.

Hundreds of cars will participate, creating a lovely photo opportunity in this beautiful location. Food vendors will be available.

All cars and motorcycles built in Great Britian are eligible to participate in the show. Participants bring their cars from all over the Southwest, West Coast, Canada and well beyond.

Online registration is $25 and is available on the website. www.sandiegobritishcarday.org

The British Car Club Council represents a group of San Diego car clubs: the Austin Healey Club, the Bentley Drivers Club, the SD Jaguar Club, the Jensen Owners Club, the SD MG Club, the Rolls Royce Owners Club, Triumph Sports Cars, the Land Rover Club SD, the SoCal DeLorean Club, the San Diego MG T Register, and SD Minis.