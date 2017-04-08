39th Annual Wheelchair Over-the-Line Tournament

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC), presents the 39th Annual Wheelchair Over-the-Line (OTL) Tournament on April 8, 2017 at 851 West Harbor Drive.

Top level wheelchair athletes from across San Diego and the Southwest will compete in both Junior and Adult divisions during this daylong event. Wheelchair OTL is a variation of the traditional OTL featuring three-player teams that play on four courts.

Registration starts at 7:30 am and runs through 9:00 am. Entry for the tournament is free and a complimentary lunch will be served to all athletes. A mini clinic on the rules and format of OTL will be offered at 8:30 am preceding the official start of the games. A chair repair booth will also be provided for the athletes.

Family, friends and OTL enthusiasts are invited to cheer on the teams and enjoy music and displays. Admission is free and sponsored by OMBAC.

For more information on OMBAC charities, please www.ombac.org/omcharities/ and for general inquiries, contact us at info@ombac.org. Get social with OMBAC on Facebook at @ombac and on Instagram at @ombacsd.

About Old Mission Beach Athletic Club

OMBAC is a 501(c) 4 non-profit organization that focuses on amateur sports, youth athletics, and local charities. OTL is the main fundraising event. Past recipients of OMBAC’s fundraising and donations included UCSD Cancer Research, Jr. OTL Scholarships, Wounded Warrior Foundation, Huntington’s disease, Bikes for Kids, Jr. Lifeguard Foundation, Cancer Walk, Marine Family Christmas Fund, Alpha Project, Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Pacific Beach Youth Group, San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade, San Diego Blood Bank, OMBAC Rugby, OMBAC Lacrosse and OMBAC Water Polo. For more information, visit www.ombac.org, Facebook or Instagram.