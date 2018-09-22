3rd Annual Traveling Stories Gala to Take Place on Saturday, September 22, 2018

Traveling Stories will host its 3rd annual Traveling Stories Literacy Gala in conjunction with National Literacy Month on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute (1550 South El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024). This year’s extraordinary event is based on the book Where the Wild Things Are and will take place under the stars as guests enjoy a sunset cocktail reception, delicious dining experience, silent auction, live auction, and inspirational awards show.

Each year at the gala, Traveling Stories presents a literacy hero from the community with the prestigious Red Balloon Award. This year’s gala will honor a child who has been impacted most by Traveling Stories’ local StoryTent program. The event brings the community together to celebrate businesses and individuals who make literacy a priority and partner with organizations and teachers to improve children’s reading levels.

“The Red Balloon Awards is a chance to celebrate the transformative power of reading,” said Emily Moberly, Founder of Traveling Stories. “The funds raised from this event are vital for ensuring that children in San Diego become confident readers and attain every opportunity to flourish.”

Key sponsors for the Red Balloon Awards include Mission Federal Credit Union, IDW Publishing, McKinney Capital & Advisory, Mike Hess Brewing Company and Modern Times Beer.

A 2016 finalist for the National Book Foundation’s Innovations in Reading Prize, Traveling Stories sets up mobile StoryTent programs at malls and farmers markets and provides free reading support to underserved children. Children visit the program, read books to volunteers or their parents, and earn a Book Buck for each book read. Children may use their Book Bucks to redeem prizes.

To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, please visit www.travelingstories.com/gala