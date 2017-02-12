Doggie Brunch

to Google Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00

Bub\'s at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101

Does the love of your life have four legs and a tail?! Perfect! Join us for our 3rd Annual Valentine’s Day DOGGIE BRUNCH on Sunday, February 12th! We’ll have our Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar, a special doggie menu, raffles, giveaways, Little Beasties pet caricature artist and rescue dogs available for adoption benefiting Second Chance Dog Rescue San Diego!

We can’t wait to meet your furry friends! #BubsDoggieBrunch

Info

Bub\'s at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Downtown

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Doggie Brunch - 2017-02-12 10:00:00