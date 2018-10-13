Join us for our 4 Corners Customer Appreciation Celebration! Come visit participating businesses and enjoy discounts, giveaways, music, food and drinks -- All in honor of our loyal customers.

Participating Businesses: Bouffant Beauty Bar, D'Amato's Pizza, Simco's Vintage Records, Tune-Craft, Baskin Robbins, The Lunch Box, Harrisons of London, The Hills Local Pub, Iron Girl Personal Training, Calla Hair Studio, Rick's Custom Framing, Country Attic Antiques, Workout with Kirk, La Mesa Flooring Company, 7-Eleven, Feather & Fringe Salon, The Warm Hearth and David A's Estate Antiques -- Music by Jason Hanna