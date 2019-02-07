4 Week LGBTQ Hustle and Swing Series

This month's LGBTQ Community Dance Series will cover Hustle and Swing styles!

Hustle is Swing's cousin, and if you think you want to be able to dance to anything from classic rock to old school grooves AND the Top 40s charts, these are the dances to start with! Don't just think sock bops and Disco- it's so much more! This super fun class is for members of the LGBTQ community with any level of dance background!

-$40 per person for the 4 week course

-Each Series Course requires 4 COUPLES enrolled to run.

-We will contact you if a series does not have enough participants to run

-You can also apply existing group classes to a series, contact us if you would like to do that!

-We recommend coming with a partner but it's not necessary!