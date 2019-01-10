4 Week LGBTQ Salsa Series with Cori

Join me for our next LGBTQ Community Dance Series where we'll be learning NY and Puerto Rican style Salsa and Cuban dances! This class is for members of the LGBTQ community with any level of dance background!

These classes are for all levels and will build from the ground up!

-$40 per person for the 4 week course

-Each Series Course requires 4 COUPLES enrolled to run.

-We will contact you if a series does not have enough participants to run

-You can also apply existing group classes to a series, contact us if you would like to do that!

-We recommend coming with a partner but it's not necessary!