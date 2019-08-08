4 week LGBTQ+ SAMBA Series Course

For our students in the LGBTQ+ community, join us as we take a 4 week look at SAMBA. The partner dance form of Samba will look at the basic rhythms of this complex percussive dance and checks out the difference between the partnered ballroom form and the solo Brazilian form- famous for it's feather clad solo dancers and drum lines. We will look at how the basic steps and rhythm can fit to music both traditional and not, and get our hips moving!

Partners highly recommended but not required.

Requires 8 students to run.

$50/P or use group classes on account