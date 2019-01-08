4 week Series! Cuban Dances- Salsa, Casino, Son and Rumba Series with Cori

Ever want to know more about the dances of Cuba? I'll be back from studying with a dance school in CUBA this winter and am bringing all sorts of awesome Cuban Salsa moves back for you! Join me for this 4 Week Series where I'll share all the wonderful things I've learned in Cuba. Learn the differences between Puerto Rican and New York style Salsa (linear salsa we usually learn in Salsa classes) and Cuban, Casino, Son and Rumba.

These classes are for all levels and will build from the ground up!

-$40 per person for the 4 week course

-Each Series Course requires 4 COUPLES enrolled to run.

-We will contact you if a series does not have enough participants to run

-You can also apply existing group classes to a series, contact us if you would like to do that!

-We recommend coming with a partner but it's not necessary!