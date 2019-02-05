4 Week Series Hustle with Cori

Hustle WHAT? Don't JUST think Travolta, colored tile flooring, and your 3 piece white polyester suits. Hustle is not just for Disco Lovers- although who doesn't love disco (even if you pretend you don't). Hustle is a great dance to know for any social occasions you might attend. It's beginner timing allows it to fit to most contemporary Top 40s easily and the intermediate timing helps you enjoy whirling around the floor. If you're looking to be able to not just fist pump the next time you're out...Hustle is the doorway to freedom! This will be a SUPER FUN 4 Week Class. Let's party!

These classes are for all levels and will build from the ground up!

-$40 per person for the 4 week course

-Each Series Course requires 4 COUPLES enrolled to run.

-We will contact you if a series does not have enough participants to run

-You can also apply existing group classes to a series, contact us if you would like to do that!

-We recommend coming with a partner but it's not necessary!