The 40th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival

Join more than 70,000 visitors for an oceanfront chili cook-off, an array of food and merchandise vendors, 4 stages of continuous music, the Community Mural Project, a Local Art & Artisans showcase, and more. The one-of-a-kind Hodad’s Burger-Eating Competition will offer contestants a chance to be featured on the Hodad’s Wall of Fame in Ocean Beach and the Beachside Bar will be rockin' all day for guests 21+ looking to enjoy an ice-cold brew or cocktail with an ocean view and live music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New this year, Dirty Birds will debut the OB Street Fair wing eating contest at the main stage and Rock & Roll San Diego will offer a fun music area for attendees to stop by and learn to play a simple song by one of their professional musicians.

The Chili Cook-Off competition features 20 tastings in both amateur and restaurant divisions. Chili chefs compete to take home prizes like Best Restaurant Chili, Best Amateur Chili, Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice. Chili tastings will begin at 11 a.m. and end when contestants run out of samples.

The OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-off Festival is Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the 4800 – 5000 blocks of Newport Avenue, along the waterfront and in the pier parking lot. Trolley services will run from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., one near Robb Field every 30 minutes and one on Sea World Drive at Pacific Coast Highway every hour. There is a free bike valet at the intersection of Bacon Street and Newport Avenue, courtesy of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

For more information, visit www.OceanBeachSanDiego.com.