41st Annual Wheelchair Over-the-Line Tournament

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC), presents the 41st Annual Wheelchair Over-the-Line (OTL) Tournament on April 13, 2019 at 1240 W. Morena Blvd.

Top level wheelchair athletes from across San Diego and the Southwest will compete in both Junior and Adult divisions during this daylong event. Wheelchair OTL is a variation of the traditional OTL featuring three-player teams that play on asphalt courts.

Registration starts at 7:30 am and runs through 9:00 am. Entry for the tournament is free and a complimentary lunch will be served to all athletes. Athletes can also take part in winning various prizes and awards throughout the event. A mini clinic on the rules and format of WCOTL will be offered at 8:30 am preceding the official start of the games. A chair repair booth will also be provided for the athletes.

Family, friends and OTL enthusiasts are invited to cheer on the teams and enjoy music and displays. Admission is free and sponsored by OMBAC.

About Old Mission Beach Athletic Club

OMBAC is a 501(c) 4 non-profit organization that focuses on amateur sports, youth athletics, and local charities. and local charities. OTL is the main fundraising event. Past recipients of OMBAC’s fundraising and donations included UCSD Cancer Research, Jr. OTL Scholarships, Jr. Lifeguard Foundation, The Prevent Drowning Foundation, Shades of Pink, Armed Services YMCA, Beautiful Mission Beach, HanoHano Outrigger Club, Irish Congress of San Diego, San Diego Blood Bank, OMBAC Rugby and OMBAC Lacrosse. For more information, visit www.ombac.org or connect on Facebook and Instagram.