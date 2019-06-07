420 HighKu: The Circular Swirls, at the San Diego International Fringe Festival, - www.420HighKu.com -

420 HighKu: The Circular Swirls - music and poetry - This musical one-man-show, based on a poetry book, tells a meandering and heartbreaking story of a hippie getting lost in a cluttered mind, succumbing to mental disorders, alcohol use, depression, and suicidal thoughts. The story emerges with a positive plea of acceptance, tolerance, spirituality, and community.

