45th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Gala

Held each April in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Home Start’s Blue Ribbon Gala raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to children and families throughout San Diego County. The gala’s “Vintage Circus” evening will feature a three-course meal, silent and live auction items, and live entertainment by Southern California’s premiere dance band Pop Vinyl. In addition, Junior League of San Diego will be honored as Home Start’s 2017 Outstanding Community Partner Organization. Guests will also enjoy special circus-themed performances and an interactive photo booth with circus props.

Where: Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa

1775 E. Mission Bay Drive

San Diego, CA 92109

Price: Varies. Individual tickets are priced at $250, a VIP ticket is $350. Sponsorships for a table of 10 are available starting at $2,500.