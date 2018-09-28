45th La Mesa Oktoberfest

Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!), because there’s a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest with The Hofbrauhaus Biergarten and Craft Beer & Spirits Garten serving up traditional German beers and delicious cocktails with a modern twist. Pair your favorite German-inspired beverage with a giant juicy bratwurst, German-style Snitzel, or a cherished twisted pretzel the size of a small child. La Mesa Oktoberfest isn’t just your typical food and drink celebration, it’s an elevated experience for all ages. Immerse yourself in the Munich-mood between performances by local and regional Umpa bands, German polka and rock bands with brat eating contests, musical chairs, yodeling contests and more as attendees of all ages battle for the win!

Explore over 200 vendor booths boasting a variety of traditional foods and German-style crafts with everything from handmade goods to unique holiday-themed décor. Bring the whole family out for a weekend of more FREE activities at the German Kinder Karneval, featuring a towering Ferris wheel, glucklich games, rock-climbing wall, massive inflatable slides, interactive art, scavenger hunts and more! For more information please visit: https://www.lamesaoktoberfest.org