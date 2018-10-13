SAN DIEGO, CA – The 46th Annual San Diego Serbian Festival will take place on Saturday October 13, 2018 from 11:00am to 11:00pm. Conveniently located near I-5 & Clairemont Dr. at 3025 Denver St. in Bay Park. Admission: Adults $3.00, Military FREE, 12 & under FREE…

Serbian culture is centered on its Orthodox Christian faith, food, and music. Many Americans have come to savor the flavor of Serbian food.

Attendees will be continue to enjoy some of their favorites such as burek (pastry filled with meat or cheese), cevapcici (barbequed minced beef & pork sausage), raznjici (bbq grilled pork); plus a number of pastries (apple and cherry pita); palachinke (Serbian crepes), baklava, walnut strudel, and Serbian Coffee (Serb version of expresso).

In 2018, the featured regional salad will be Sopska Salata (similar to a Greek Salad). Again, back by popular demand is Sarma (Serbian Cabbage Rolls) for the 2018 event…

The spirit of Serbian ethnic heritage is expressed and instilled through dance, song, and music. Folklore dance performances by the local Morava Folklore Group exhibits the spirit of Serbian ethnic heritage. The ensembles’ primary goal is to present Serbian folklore in as original a form as possible in the context of the Serbian cultural mosaic. Morava prides itself on the perpetuation of authentic choreography and costume design, and on the preservation of Serbian ethnic heritage. Morava Folklore Group will be performing at 3:00pm & 6:00pm. Additionally, two live bands will perform Serbian music throughout the day for the public to share in the expression of Serbian culture through storytelling songs.

St. George in San Diego is said to be the only Church in North America that is completely covered in mosaic tile. Church tours will be offered at 2:00pm, and 7:00pm. Vespers/Evening Service will be held at 5:00pm. The tour will explain church architecture, worship, symbolism, and basic precepts of the Orthodox faith. St. George uniquely has magnificent Venetian glass mosaics resplendent with color that covers the entire interior of the church. Similar architecture can only be viewed in southeastern Europe’s cathedrals and churches, but not in North America. Clergy and laity from all denominations are welcomed and encouraged to share in the symposium and tours.

San Diego County is home to 7,500 Serbian-Americans including a number of refugees from the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The festival that began in 1972 was interrupted by wars in the former Yugoslavia for a few years in the 1990’s due to the public perceptions of Serbs that were perpetrated at that time. St. George Serbian Orthodox Church is the oldest Serbian Church in San Diego founded in 1952, and is located at 3025 Denver St., San Diego, CA 92117.

