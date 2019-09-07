4th Annual All-you-can-eat Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

Authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Crawfish served family style! All you can eat crawfish (bugs) along with red potatoes & corn. Several all you can drink beer choices for those that opt for that option (while supplies last). Bottled water is free. Soft drinks available for purchase (or bring your own non-alcoholic drinks).

We'll have a general Cajun feel for the day -- join us and laissez les bons temps rouler!

Note: This is a non-smoking venue. No smoking of any kind is allowed in the property (smoking ban applies to all buildings, outdoor spaces, the parking lot, and driveways).

We fly our crawfish LIVE from Lousiana! Be sure to get your tickets early!

Ticket sales will CLOSE at 10PM on 9/4, the Wednesday before the event. Fund raiser for Sunday Assembly, San Diego.

WHEN

September 07, 2019 at 12pm - 5pm

Tickets: $5 children 14 years old and under; $10 beer $20 vegan, military; $30 over 14 years old

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-crawfish-boil-tickets-64926541032?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2162MFB29UPEApRT53Q2WjKL3ICnzv1GRyjdoVg_LwE78n7STvGyQoJbg