4th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Guest Chef Dinner

Join us on Thursday, November 1 for our annual Dia De Los Muertos Dinner! This year we're inviting 8 guest chefs to join our own chef de cuisine Christine Rivera in the kitchen. We have an epic night of food and celebration planned. Reserve your seats early - this event will sell out.

$85 per person + $30 per person (beverage pairings)

For reservations: Call 858-228-5655 or email amy@galaxytaco.com

Time Slots: 6pm, 7pm and 8pm