It's the 4th Annual "Pitties in the Park" celebration in honor of National Pit Bull Awareness Day brought to you by San Diego Pittie Parents 🐾🐾🐾🐾

You don't want to miss the BIGGEST Pit Bull Event in Southern California! Join us and a few hundred of our closest Pittie friends!!

DATE: Sunday October 7th, 2018

TIME: 12:00-4:00pm

WHERE: Liberty Station NTC Park

WHO: All breeds welcome

**This is a FREE family event & DOG-FRIENDLY** All attending dogs MUST be spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All attending pets should be friendly, well-socialized and remain on-leash at all times and absolutely no retractable leashes permitted.

Featuring:

-Adoption Alley featuring local rescue groups & shelters with their adopt-a-bulls

-Vendor Village showcasing the latest in doggie trends, treats, beauty and health

-On-site licensing & microchip services (Provided by San Diego Humane Society)

-Spay and neuter vouchers

-Low cost vaccinations (Available with Paws 4 Shots)

-Collar Exchange *while supplies last

-Guest speakers

-Food trucks

-Opportunity drawings & giveaways

-On-site photography booths

-Pit Bull Kissing Booth

-HOWL-O-Ween Costume Contest *starts at 2pm

Please visit www.sdpittieparents.org