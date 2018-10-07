4th Annual Pitties in the Park

to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00

Liberty Station 2455 Cushing Rd., San Diego, California 92106

It's the 4th Annual "Pitties in the Park" celebration in honor of National Pit Bull Awareness Day brought to you by San Diego Pittie Parents 🐾🐾🐾🐾

You don't want to miss the BIGGEST Pit Bull Event in Southern California! Join us and a few hundred of our closest Pittie friends!!

DATE: Sunday October 7th, 2018

TIME: 12:00-4:00pm

WHERE: Liberty Station NTC Park

WHO: All breeds welcome

**This is a FREE family event & DOG-FRIENDLY** All attending dogs MUST be spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All attending pets should be friendly, well-socialized and remain on-leash at all times and absolutely no retractable leashes permitted.

Featuring:

-Adoption Alley featuring local rescue groups & shelters with their adopt-a-bulls

-Vendor Village showcasing the latest in doggie trends, treats, beauty and health

-On-site licensing & microchip services (Provided by San Diego Humane Society)

-Spay and neuter vouchers

-Low cost vaccinations (Available with Paws 4 Shots)

-Collar Exchange *while supplies last

-Guest speakers

-Food trucks

-Opportunity drawings & giveaways

-On-site photography booths

-Pit Bull Kissing Booth

-HOWL-O-Ween Costume Contest *starts at 2pm

Please visit www.sdpittieparents.org

Info
Liberty Station 2455 Cushing Rd., San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Outdoors
Point Loma
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Pitties in the Park - 2018-10-07 12:00:00