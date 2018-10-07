SAN DIEGO PITTIE PARENTS 4TH ANNUAL PITTIES IN THE PARK

Real dogs. Real owners. Making a Real Difference.

WHAT: Hosted by San Diego Pittie Parents and their canine companions, Pitties in the Park will feature family-friendly fun for humans and animals alike. All proceeds to benefit San Diego Pittie Parents 501(c)(3) Non-profit Organization. This free event has been planned for multiple species, ages, and breeds, with activities to include:

Adoption Alley: Local dog rescue and shelter organizations will be attending to help families take the first steps towards finding a new best friend; amongst dozens of dogs that will be available for adoption

Vendor Village: Featuring many opportunities to support local vendors and event sponsors.

Prizes and Giveaways: Several chances to win great prizes and giveaways, including Opportunity Drawing, Silent Auction, and Pitties in the Park Bingo

Microchip Services: On-site microchipping provided by Paws 4 Shots, and San Diego Humane Society

Low Cost Vaccines: Heart Worm Screenings, preventative flea, tick and heartworm products offered by Paws 4 Shots

Tasty Treats: Local food trucks providing delicious treats for people and pets

Live Music: Stay tuned for show times

HOWL-A-Ween Costume Contest: Dress up your pups in style and enter our costume contest for a chance to win great prizes and trophies and to meet our celebrity judges

Pet Photography: On site sessions available

Pit Bull Kissing Booth: Featuring adopt-a-bulls and puppies from local rescues

And much more, including plenty of opportunities to win PRIZES

WHAT: Pitties in the Park celebrates National Pit Bull Awareness Month in October. The goal of Pitties in the Park is to raise awareness about the local Pit Bull community and educate the public on responsible pet ownership. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund upcoming Spay/Neuter and educational events.

WHEN: Sunday, October 7th 2018 (12pm to 4pm PST)

WHERE: Preble Field, Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, CA 92106

About San Diego Pittie Parents: Founded in 2014, San Diego Pittie Parents is a 501 (c)(3) Nonprofit Organization that focuses on education, awareness and bringing together local responsible pet owners and citizens of the community. We strive to portray bully breeds in a positive light by helping members and their dogs become Pit Bull Ambassadors within the community. We create joint fundraising events with local rescue groups and provide education, training, socialization and support for dogs and their owners. All breeds are welcome!

Restrictions: No retractable leashes permitted and all dogs attending must be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations, including rabies, to attend.

To learn more about us visit: www.sdpittieparents.org

www.facebook.com/sandiegopittieparents/

www.meetup.com/sandiegopittieparents/