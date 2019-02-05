4th Annual Polar Plunge at the Pearl Hotel

On Tuesday, February 5th the Pearl Hotel is hosting its fourth annual Polar Plunge, where participants will plunge into the Pearl's freezing cold pool for charity. The hotel will donate up to $25 for the first 40 participants who take the plunge to benefit the Groundswell Community Project, an organization that aims to heal, power, and unite women through surf therapy and ocean conservation. Stick around after the plunge for a special dive-in screening of the film North Shore and grab a bite at the Pearl's restaurant Charles and Dinorah.