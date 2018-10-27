The 4th Annual San Diego Mac n’ Cheese Fest is a 21 & Up event that showcases incredible local restaurants by engaging in a friendly culinary competition where judges will select the best Gourmet Mac n’ Cheese in San Diego. This year's event will be bigger and better!

These restaurants were selected from the region’s best mac n’ cheese and will be paired alongside a wonderful collection of craft beers and other delicious beverages.

General Admission

- Includes unlimited Mac N Cheese samples and unlimited beer/wine tastings

-Must be 21+ to enter event

VIP

- Includes unlimited Mac n' Cheese samples and unlimited beer/wine tastings

- Entry 30 min earlier. Doors open to our VIP guests at 10:30

- Access to specialty VIP area with private seating, lawn games, and specialty access to a food/drink provider -Must be 21+ to enter event

The event occurs in the beautiful Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego. Proceeds from ticket sales to the event will go to the World Wide Network of Learning, whose mission is to “Engage, mentor, and cultivate young leaders in order to positively impact our cities, community and world.” World Wide Network of Learning is a California Nonprofit IRS 501(c)3.