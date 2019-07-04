Enjoy an Island-style 4th of July at Descanso Beach Club

Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of 4th of July on Catalina Island. The celebration begins at 6pm with a BBQ buffet at Descanso Beach Club, home of Avalon’s only beachside restaurant and bar and one of the few places in SoCal where you can legally have a drink in your hand and your feet in the sand…at the same time. The USC Marching Band and Song Girls will be performing at 8pm, followed by Catalina’s fireworks spectacular over Avalon Bay. Then it’s dancing to DJ tunes under the stars till 11pm. Kick your celebration up a notch with a beachfront cabana, or chaise lounges. Available in limited quantities from 6:00 - 9:30pm. Call 877.778.8322 for reservations.