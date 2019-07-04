4th of July Celebration at Seaport Village

Celebrate Independence Day with a family-friendly lineup of waterfront fun before the fireworks light up the night sky! On Thursday, July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., join Seaport Village for a free event filled with live music, kid-approved crafts, games, amazing prizes and much more. From patriotic photo opps to delicious restaurant deals, Seaport Village is the ultimate San Diego hot spot to catch the fireworks, with pre-show activities including:

Kids craft zone

Giant Paint-by-Numbers community mural

Live entertainment including music, stilt walkers and more

“Wheel of Seaport Fortune” with amazing prizes

Free flags from Alamo Flags

Food & beverages for sale from Seaport Village’s sidewalk eateries and waterfront restaurants