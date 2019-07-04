4th of July Cookout

Festivities by day, fireworks by night! Head to Carnitas Snack Shack Embarcadero for burgers and hotdogs starting at 11am, live music with DJ Mike White 2-6pm, and live band 6-8:45pm. Stay to watch the fireworks show at 9pm. Free to attend, come early and save a spot!

Live music, food specials, corn hole, craft cocktails, soft serve, and more!