4th of July Cookout
Carnitas' Snack Shack Downtown location: 1004 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego California 92101; North Park location: 2632 University Ave., San Diego, California 92104
Festivities by day, fireworks by night! Head to Carnitas Snack Shack Embarcadero for burgers and hotdogs starting at 11am, live music with DJ Mike White 2-6pm, and live band 6-8:45pm. Stay to watch the fireworks show at 9pm. Free to attend, come early and save a spot!
Live music, food specials, corn hole, craft cocktails, soft serve, and more!
