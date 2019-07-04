Fourth of July Cruise

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109

Celebrate Independence Day with a memorable cruise and fireworks viewing on the scenic waters of Mission Bay.

Extended Family Hour until 10:45 p.m.

Rock & Roll Live Band: Private Domaine

Dance Hits: DJ “JD”

Full Bars on Both Levels

SeaWorld Fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

$20 PER PERSON AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR

Complimentary for Hotel Guests or California Dreaming Attendees

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109
Mission Bay, San Diego
858-488-0551
