4th of July Fireworks Cruises

Experience the stunning San Diego skyline at night aboard one of our memorable Independence Day cruises. We will take you to the heart of The Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom fireworks so you can enjoy this glittering display of lights at close range. We offer multiple ways to enjoy unobstructed views of the spectacular fireworks show on Thursday, July 4, 2019:

Star Spangled Dinner Cruise - Kick off the celebration with complimentary champagne. Then enjoy a 3-course dinner menu with a duet menu of Beef Short Rib and pesto-marinated Jumbo Shrimp (vegetarian options available). Cap your evening watching the fireworks or on the dance floor with our DJ. Add unlimited hosted bar all night for only $30!

Fireworks Spectator Cruise - If you're looking for a first-class view paired with a casual atmosphere, this cruise is for you. Snack food, beer and wine available for purchase.

Patriotic Spectator Cruise - What's cooler than viewing the fireworks from our open-air Patriot Jet Boat? Cruise in style and settle into the perfect spot for unobstructed fireworks viewing. No food or beverages will be served.

The fireworks display begins at approximately 9:00pm.