4th of July Party by the Bay

Grab the best seat for the largest fireworks show on the West Coast and join us as we celebrate 4th of July with a beer garden and all-American BBQ on our Bayfront Park! This event is open to the public. Come down early to grab your seat and stay for your bayfront view of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show over the San Diego Bay at 9pm!

Food & Beverage available for purchase to benefit USO San Diego.

Book a room with the best view of the Big Bay Boom show here: https://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/hilton-san-diego-bayfront-SANCCHH/offers/index.htm