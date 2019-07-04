4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise

California Dreaming is the beach party of the summer! Watch the sunset with family and friends while enjoying a fresh clam bake and fiery BBQ on the sand with a cocktail in hand. Then dance the night away to the tunes of The Mar Dels, performing a decades-long soundtrack of summer hits that will have everyone singing along and reminiscing about summers past. Cap off the night with a complimentary boat cruise to see the spectacular SeaWorld fireworks.

WHERE

Bahia Resort Hotel

998 West Mission Bay Drive

TICKETS

$56 Adults • $28 Child 5—12 years • Free for under 5 years • Active Military $46 • Groups of 15 - 39 $50 per adult