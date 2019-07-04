4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise
Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109
California Dreaming is the beach party of the summer! Watch the sunset with family and friends while enjoying a fresh clam bake and fiery BBQ on the sand with a cocktail in hand. Then dance the night away to the tunes of The Mar Dels, performing a decades-long soundtrack of summer hits that will have everyone singing along and reminiscing about summers past. Cap off the night with a complimentary boat cruise to see the spectacular SeaWorld fireworks.
WHERE
Bahia Resort Hotel
998 West Mission Bay Drive
TICKETS
$56 Adults • $28 Child 5—12 years • Free for under 5 years • Active Military $46 • Groups of 15 - 39 $50 per adult