4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise

to Google Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109

California Dreaming is the beach party of the summer! Watch the sunset with family and friends while enjoying a fresh clam bake and fiery BBQ on the sand with a cocktail in hand. Then dance the night away to the tunes of The Mar Dels, performing a decades-long soundtrack of summer hits that will have everyone singing along and reminiscing about summers past. Cap off the night with a complimentary boat cruise to see the spectacular SeaWorld fireworks.

WHERE

Bahia Resort Hotel

998 West Mission Bay Drive

TICKETS

$56 Adults • $28 Child 5—12 years • Free for under 5 years • Active Military $46 • Groups of 15 - 39 $50 per adult

Info

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Mission Bay, Mission Beach, San Diego
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - 4th of July Special California Dreaming Beach Party + Fireworks Cruise - 2019-07-04 18:00:00