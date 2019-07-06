4th of July Weekend - Mix and Mingle Meetup with The Fun Singles

The Glass Door 1835 Columbia St., San Diego, California 92101

Feel like meeting new people this weekend? It’s a perfect spot to create genuine connections. Join this fun group, make new friends, expand your social circle and check out city’s trendy places. See more at https://thefun.singles/san-diego.

Most come on their own! You’ll make friends in no time. Group members are friendly and easy going, it's okay if you're late (traffic, work, other) the event runs for 3 hours.

Two age groups: 20s-30s and 40+

What to expect:

-Meet single professionals just like yourself

-Personal introductions by the host

-Get one ticket and attend upcoming events for free

Info

The Glass Door 1835 Columbia St., San Diego, California 92101
Food & Drink
619-577-4434

