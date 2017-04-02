Title

4th Mariachi Festival - Presented by Route 78 Rotary Club

The 4th Annual Mariachi Festival begins with an outdoor Pre-concert VIP “Tacos & Tequila” Reception 1-2:30 PM. The Mariachi Concert follows from 3- 6 p.m. Special guest: The First Ladies of Mariachi, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles— an international, Grammy-nominated musical ensemble returning by popular demand. Also performing are popular Mariachi Garibaldi (Southwestern College), Mariachi Toreros (USD and Ballet Folklorico Tierra Caliente)

This Mariachi Festival has sold out the last two years. Get your tickets early!

Proceeds will support college scholarships, school materials, literacy programs & leadership opportunities for youth in North County.

VIP Tacos & Tequila: 1-2:30 p.m.

Performances: 3-6:00 p.m.

Show Tickets: $20-$45, VIP Tickets: $75

For ticket information call (800) 988-4253 or go to

California Center for the Arts at

http://artcenter.org/event/4th-annual-mariachi-festival/

Rotary Club site: www.route78rotary.org

Event Website: www.mariachi.org