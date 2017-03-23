The Fleet is passionately focused on connecting science resources in the San Diego region. Initiatives like 52 Weeks of Science bring researchers, engineers and scientists to local neighborhoods in order to share the wonder of science with families where they live, work and play. 52 Weeks of Science is currently operating in the communities of Barrio Logan and Logan Heights. For more information and complete schedule, visit 52weeksofscience.org

• March 23: Healthy Aging Conversations featuring The Salk Institute: Heart Disease. Join Reyna Hernandez-Benitez, Ph.D. as she discusses the cardiovascular system and the medical research on finding a cure for heart disease. Learn about and what you can do to keep your heart pumping to its fullest potential and bring the kids to experience a science demonstration courtesy of teacher Kristen Hurst from Burbank Elementary. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Bread and Salt 1955 Julian Ave. San Diego, CA 92113