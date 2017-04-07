52 Weeks of Science and Maker Hour: The Science of Hydroponic Farming

Fancy yourself an urban farmer? Join Urban Growth, a San Diego nonprofit dedicated to teaching agriculture in the urban environment, as they share the science behind hydroponic farming. The first part of the event will be a free presentation and discussion as part of 52 Weeks of Science. After the presentation, get hands-on and create a micro-farm for your own home during the Maker Hour portion of the event. The presentation is free but participation in creating your own micro-farm requires advanced registration, a $15 and bringing your own container for the farm. This event is part of the Fleet’s April SustainABLE programming. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $15 Location: Border X Brewing 2181 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113